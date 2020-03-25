Iran warns of second wave of coronavirus as citizens flout warnings

Iranian officials have reportedly warned that the Shiite country could face a second wave of Coronavirus as many citizens snubbed the guidelines issued by health officials. Iran is currently the sixth-worst virus hit the nation with 27,017 reported cases of infection and 2,077 deaths. According to reports, a multitude of citizens travelled during the Iranian new year holidays.

Speaking to a public broadcaster, Ali Rabiei, a government spokesperson said that unfortunately some people ignored the advice from health ministry officials and travelled during the Iranian new year holidays which could now lead to the second wave of Coronavirus in the country. In recent measures to curb the spread of infection, Iran has banned intercity travel and violators of the lockdown would be confronted legally.

Rejects help from foreign forces

Even after warning against surge in the number of coronavirus infections, Iranian officials reportedly rejected the help from ‘foreign forces’ to deal with the deadly virus. According to international media reports, Iran rejected the help from France-based medical charity and charged that Doctors Without Border (MSF) staff would serve as ‘spies’. Iran’s advisor to health ministry also took to Twitter and wrote that as of now it is ‘not necessary’ for foreign forces to set up hospital beds.

Alireza Vahabzadeh, the advisor, said, “Due to Iran's national mobilisation against the virus and the full use of the medical capacity of the armed forces, it is not necessary for now for hospital beds to be set up by foreign forces, and their presence is ruled out”.

While speaking to an international media outlet, MSF reportedly said that they had planned to send nine-member team and equipment to set-up a 50-bed hospital. They added that they had even obtained necessary permissions from the Iranian authorities and voiced its ‘incomprehensive’ at its offer of help being rejected. As per reports, two cargo planes had also arrived in Tehran carrying the necessary equipment to build the facility and an ‘international team of nine people’ and arrived in Esfahan.

(with inputs from agencies)