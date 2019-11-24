Iran Warns US, Israel And Saudi Of Consequences If They Provoked Unrest

Vice President of Iran Eshaq Jahangiri on November 23 warned the regional countries for facing severe consequences if it is proven that they interfered in the escalation of unrest in Iran. He further added that some countries in the region should be aware that they will have to face consequences if it is proven that they intervened to create unrest. Iran has blamed the 'thugs' who are linked to rival countries such as the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia creating unrest following hikes in gasoline prices that resulted in some of the worst violence in ten years.

READ: Two Protesters Shot Dead In South Iraq: Medical Source

Iran warns regional countries

Iran's regional enemies such as Saudi Arabia and Israel have supported the US to reimpose sanctions that have plummeted Iran's economy after the US withdrew from its nuclear deal in 2015. According to the reports, the police said that 180 ringleaders of the unrest had been detained by its agents across the country. At least 1,000 demonstrators have been arrested a week ago. Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said that they have defeated enemy conspiracy after violent nationwide protests against a gasoline price hike and celebrated their victory.

The protestors took to the streets on Friday after the government of Iran announced that the price of gasoline would be increased by as much as 200 per cent. Rouhani said at a cabinet meeting that their people have been victorious against the enemy's conspiracy. The protests began with motorists blocking major roads in the capital Tehran and elsewhere. The violent protests spread rapidly to at least 40 cities and towns with gas stations set on fire, police stations vandalized and shops looted. The authorities have confirmed five deaths and three security officials were stabbed by the protestors.

READ: Iran Internet Services Restored After Shutdown Over Protest

Rouhani defended the petrol hike

Last week, Rouhani warned that the nation would not allow 'insecurity'. Rouhani further defended the controversial petrol price hike and reportedly said that insecurity should not be allowed in society. The statement came after two people were killed and dozens were arrested. He claimed that protesting is the people's right but it should be different from rioting. Rouhani was also backed by Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who called the angry protesters “thugs” for setting public property ablaze over the hike. Human rights group Amnesty International said on Tuesday that more than 100 demonstrators were believed to be killed. Widespread violence was seen in major cities of the nation fourth day in a row paralyzing the city and causing internet blackout.

READ: Hassan Rouhani Says 'enemy Conspiracy' Defeated In Iran Amid Protests

READ: US Cancels Sanction Waivers For Fordow Nuclear Plant In Iran