In another act of defiance by sportswomen, Iranian basketball team Canco posed for a group photograph by ditching their traditional headscarves, Iran International reported. An image shared by the team’s head coach Farzaneh Jamami features the athletes gathered on a basketball court, wearing red jerseys. The coaches stand in the center, wearing an all-black ensemble. Uploading the picture on her Instagram handle, Jamami penned an empowering note for Iranian women as they protest to break free from the country’s oppressive regime.

“Teach your daughter that such things as gender roles are nothing but nonsense. Teach them you are valuable and irreplaceable. If you're told otherwise, don't believe it.” she wrote. “Tell them "don't hide your self. Stand up, hold your head high and show them what you got! Tell them you are powerful and capable you are a woman of freedom,” Jamami added in the caption.

Shared on Sunday, the Instagram post has gathered more than 25,000 likes and over 3,800 comments so far. It has been widely appreciated by users of the platform, who have called the move bold and courageous. “Brave and proud lady. Thank you for teaching freedom to our girls,” one user said in Persian.

Social media users praise the bold move

“Thank you for standing up for the women of Iran,” another user wrote in Persian, adding that the act is commendable despite the repercussions it could produce. A third user lauded the coach and said, “Farzaneh, you have always been strong, you have stepped forward in this series too.”

This isn’t the first time that Iranians from the sports fraternity have stepped up and openly defied Iran’s strict regime that has fuelled nationwide protests after the death of Mahsa Amini in September. In another recent instance, national-level archer Parmida Ghasemi removed her hijab earlier in November during a competition. She performed the brave move while getting felicitated in Tehran along with her fellow competitors in the Persian Gulf Cup.