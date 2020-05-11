Iranian Frigate Accidentally Opens Fire On Its Own Logistical Ship Konarak

In an incident, which is now being described as a ‘crash’, an Iranian frigate fired on its own logistical ship. Jamaran, a warship operated by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps was testing anti-ship missile when it accidentally got locked and fired on Konarak. According to media reports, the incident which happened near the Strait of Hormuz has resulted in the death of dozens of sailors.

However, an Irani semi official new agency asserted that only one sailor was killed while others were injured in the naval exercise that sunk the ship. It added that the missile was fired prematurely and Konarak, which had towed the floating target did not have time to sail away from the range.

Mistakenly shot Ukrainian plane

This is not the first time Iran's missiles misfired. Previously, a Ukrainian passenger plane got shot down by Iran's Revolutionary Guards mistakenly. All 176 people were killed after Iran mistakenly fired two short-range missiles on the morning of January 8 amid high tension between Tehran and Washington. Most of the citizens on board the Ukrainian flight were Iranians or dual citizens; 57 people among those killed were from Canada while 11 were from Ukraine.

The downing of the plane was a mistake from the Iranian military side as the accident happened hours after Tehran had fired dozens of missiles on two Iraqi military bases that were hosting the US-led coalition forces. Tehran's missile attacks on US bases were retaliatory action after Washington killed Iran's top military commander Qassem Soleimani on January 3 in a drone attack near Baghdad airport in Iraq.

