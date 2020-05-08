Iranian Officials Urge Citizens To Adhere To Social Distancing Norms As Cases Stay High

Authorities in Iran have recently urged its citizens on May 8 to strictly adhere to social distancing norms. Iran also revealed 1,500 new cases of coronavirus. Iran is currently the hardest-hit country in the Middle-East. According to reports, Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour also announced 55 new virus fatalities that take the coronavirus death toll in the country to 6,541.

Crisis in Iran worsens

According to reports, Iran has reported 104,691 positive coronavirus cases. During a televised statement, Jahanpour urged citizens to follow the health advice of medical professionals an especially adhere to social distancing norms more strictly than was done in the past few days and weeks.

As per reports, experts and officials both in Iran and abroad have cast doubts on the official figures that have been revealed by authorities, experts have claimed that the real number of positive cases and deaths could be much higher than what has been reported.

On May 2, the government reported that there were only 802 new infections which were the lowest single-day tally since the month of March but the number of new cases rebounded on May 4 and has Iran has reported more and more new coronavirus cases every day.

According to reports, Iran has permitted the gradual reopening on the country since April 11. This has included the gradual opening of shops. Mosques in areas that are considered low-risk were also permitted to open their doors since May 4.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 270,721 lives worldwide as of May 8. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to over 209 countries and has infected at least 3,917,653 people. Out of the total infections, 1,344,178 have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives.

