Iranian Artist With 85% Paralysis Lauded For 'Incredible' Ronaldo Portrait

An Iranian artist, Fateme Hamami is 85 per cent paralysed, however, she was recently lauded by internet users as she created an amazing portrait of Christiano Ronaldo by just using her foot. The 31-year-old who is a big football fan has again made headlines for her amazing work as Twitteratis this time want Ronaldo to notice her ‘masterpiece’.

Back in 2019, Fateme shared the portrait of the Portuguese football player with a caption, “I'm drawing face of Ronaldo. My dear friends, I love Ronaldo very much and I loved this painting very much I want Ronaldo to see my painting and support my art. So, everyone together,mention Ronaldo in the post, so I can reach my goals with the support of you”.

'Unbelievable work'

Her post has again taken the internet by storm, as internet users have been again tagging Ronaldo and even calling him out on Twitter so that he notices the ‘incredible’ artwork by Fateme. One internet user wrote, “please see this king. Salute to the lady who made this wonderful piece of art. Respect”. Another user added, “@Cristiano you need to see this brother”.

Everyone seeing this please tag @Cristiano . A majestic piece of art dedicated to someone should not go waste without him seeing. Tag @Cristiano as much as possible.

Hope @Cristiano See's this. — Mr.Santiago Bernabèu (@Shayaanmd17) May 5, 2020

Unbelievable work of art and a great tribute to @cristiano's 'nothing is impossible' spirit! 👏 — Superpower Football (@SuperpowerFb) May 5, 2020

For only being able to only use feet, this is absolutely amazing! Hopefully Christiano can make that dream come true — Jeff (@CaptainGrizzly) May 5, 2020

It awesome this is pure talent. Cristiano you are needeed — Rose kurl (@rosekurl) May 5, 2020

My goodness ❤️😍.... it's a brilliant Sketch ...by using only feet 👌👌😯 — 🇵🇰MaAz SiDDiQui❤️ (@MaZ_SiD02) May 5, 2020

There’s ability in disability.... God bless her — Seyi Williams (@SeyiWilliams007) May 5, 2020

@Cristiano this is called love and respect for a man. Huge salute to this die hard fan. — Faisal kareem (@faixalkarim) May 5, 2020

