The Iranian judiciary chief on Thursday instructed judges to show no mercy to protestors amid the anti-hijab demonstrations. Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, Iran's judiciary chief, said that, "I have instructed our judges to avoid showing unnecessary sympathy to main elements of these riots and issue tough sentences for them while separating the less guilty people," as per a report by Iran International English. The statement by Ejei contradicts his earlier statement, where he had said that, "I’m ready. Let’s talk. If we’ve made mistakes, we can amend them.”

The Iranian regime believes that the anti-hijab protests are being supported by Iran's enemies. Iran's Supreme Leader asserted this claim, whilst labelling the protestors anti-Iran. Many protestors are on the streets with posters reading -- "We are not anti-Iran, we are anti-Islamic revolution." Reports indicate that since 2017, thousands of people have been jailed by Iran's judiciary without a fair trial.

Cricism of Iran's judicial system

When Iran witnessed widespread protests back in 2019-2020 over surge in gas prices, Iran carried out a violent crackdown, not dissimilar to the current crackdown. Hundreds of Iranians who lost their lives in that crackdown, at the hand of the security forces, still await justice because the cases against security forces remain sealed, as per reports from Iranian publications. Iranian reformist figure Jalal Jalalizadeh, in an interview with conservative website Nameh News, urged the Iranian regime to “quickly start a dialogue with the people.”

“If it (Iranain regime) fails to sympathise with the people, the society will become even more bipolar and that is in no one’s interest,” Jalal Jalalizadeh said. On the other hand, Ejei has ordered Iranian judges to fast-track the cases of those people who have been arrested for protesting. Majid Mirahmadi, deputy for security and police affairs at the interior ministry, said that, "anyone who is arrested at the scene of the riots will not be freed under any circumstances until the time of their trial, which will be held quickly and we will issue assertive and deterring sentences''.

Iranian President blames the US for anti-hijab protests

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi, while addressing a summit in Kazakhstan, said that America is restoring to a policy of destabilising Iran. “Following the failure of America in militarisation and sanctions, Washington and its allies have resorted to the failed policy of destabilisation,” he claimed, as per statements from his office.