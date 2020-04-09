Iran's FM Urges US To Stop Preventing It From Selling Oil Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has asked the United States to stop the sanctions on Iran’s oil exports. As per reports, Mohammad Javad Zarif made the call on April 7. Zarif took to Twitter and claimed that Iran was rich in human and natural resources and did not need help from the United States.

Iran does not need 'charity'

Mohammad Javad Zarif further added that all Iran needed was the United States to stop preventing Iran from selling oil and other products. According to reports, on April 5 Iran’s envoy to Belgium asked the European Union to oppose the US sanctions on Iran during the coronavirus pandemic.

Take a look at the Foreign Minister’s tweet below.

Iran is rich in human & natural resources. We don't need charity from @realDonaldTrump—who's forced to buy ventilators from sources he's sanctioned.



What we want is for him to STOP preventing Iran from selling oil & other products, buying its needs & making & receiving payments. pic.twitter.com/6nF1mRj2ux — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 7, 2020

“Crime against humanity”

On April 5, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani had reportedly said that the recent US block of Iran’s loan request amounts to “crime against humanity”. Meanwhile, Rouhani urged the International Monetary Fund to sanction the emergency loan that is required to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

IMF has repeatedly shown promptness to help needy countries battling the pandemic. The economic organisation on its website had previously stated that a "Rapid Financial Instrument is available to all member countries facing an urgent balance of payments need". However, Iran has not been issued a loan due to a ‘stand by’ credit issued between 1960-62, international media reported citing IMF figures.

Coronavirus outbreak

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 88,505 lives worldwide as of April 9. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 209 countries and has infected at least 1,518,783 people. Out of the total infections, 330,590 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

