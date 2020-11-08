Iran's President Hassan Rouhani Hopes For Better Ties With Joe Biden's Administration

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday said that America has an opportunity to compensate for the previous administrative mistakes after Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election by several US media outlets. Rouhani hoped that the future US administration learns from the "mistakes" and returns all its obligations in adherence to the international law.

Rouhani, in a statement that was published on his official website, also appreciated the Iranian people's resistance to the "economic terrorism of the White House rulers", referring to incumbent Donald Trump, who had reimposed tough sanctions on Iran during his four-year term. Trump also oversaw the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the Iran nuclear deal in 2015, which was signed during the Obama era between Tehran, Washington, and other major powers of the world.

Biden, during his presidential campaign, had hinted of returning to the 2015 nuclear deal and reinstating diplomatic relations with Iran. Meanwhile, Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had earlier said that the relations with Washington will not change regardless of who wins the presidential election.

US elections 2020

Biden surpassed the magic 270 mark last night, needed to win the presidential election in the United States. Biden's victory was assured after he won the key swing state of Pennsylvania, which offers 20 electoral votes to the leading candidate. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has challenged counting in several states by filing a series of lawsuits. Donald Trump has accused the poll officials of "cheating" and "fraud" as they continued counting ballots that arrived after 8 p.m. on the final voting day.

