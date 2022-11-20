Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Vows To End 'evil' Anti-hijab Protests

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed that he will end the "evil" anti-hijab protests, which are refusing to die down. On Friday, anti-hijab protests in Iran spread even more, even Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's ancestral home was burned down. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini was the founder of the Islamic revolution and he headed the nation for 10 years, after which Ayatollah Ali Khamenei became the leader.

"The evils will be undoubtedly finished, and the Iranian nation will continue to move forward in the path of progress with more strength and a fresher spirit," said Iran's supreme leader, as per a report from Newsweek. Khamenei said that the Islamic Republic of Iran rejects the logic of liberal democracy. Already 4 people who were involved in the protests have been sentenced to death. Iran has attempted to portray the anti-hijab protestors as seditionists. Iranian lawmakers have said to the Iranian judiciary that there should be no sympathy for the protestors.

50 children have died, says UN

As of now, over 1,000 people have been indicted and it is expected that many more will be indicted. The United Nations estimates that 50 children have lost their lives, due to the chaos in Iran. A 10-year-old was recently shot dead, whilst he was in a car with his family. The United Nations Children's Fund said to the Newsweek that, "UNICEF remains deeply concerned by reports of children being killed, injured, and detained. Despite a lack of official data, since late September an estimated 50 children have reportedly lost their lives in the public unrest in Iran. The latest of such horrible losses was 10-year-old Kiyan who was shot dead while in the car with his family. This is terrifying and must stop."

The protests in Iran began after a 22-year-old Kurdish woman was detained for wearing hijab "improperly". Mahsa Amini, the 22 year old Kurdish, died whilst she was in police's custody. Her family says that she was beaten to death and her body had marks to prove it. The Islamic Republic denies these allegations and claims that the 22-year-old died as a result of preexisting health conditions she suffered from.