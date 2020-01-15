Iran's Zarif Says Nuclear Accord Not Dead, Asks 'how Long Will Trump Deal Last?'

The Foreign Minister of Islamic Republic of Iran Javad Zarif said on January 15 that the existing nuclear accord of 2015 which was struck between world powers was not dead. Zarif further added that he was unsure if the new pack agreed by US President Donald Trump would last. The US President has widely abandoned the Iran nuclear deal which was signed under former US President Barack Obama in 2015 after nearly nine years of discussions among the nations.

Trump had withdrawn from the accord in May 2018 and imposed sanctions on Iran, Zarif reportedly said that it was the US which did not implement the existing deal's commitments. According to the foreign minister, he proposed a deal which was also broken by Washington and if Trump has a new deal, Zarif questions, 'how long will it last?'.

US-Iran tensions have escalated since Trump-directed strike killed top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani along with other military personnel. In the events that followed the incident, Iran has also withdrawn from the nuclear deal, raising concerns amid international powers.

Johnson suggests 'Trump deal'

While Tehran doubts if Trump's deal would work to mend the escalating tensions between the nations, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said in an interview with an international media outlet that Iran nuclear deal should be replaced with a 'Trump deal'. Johnson even urged nations to 'work together and replace JCPOA and get the Trump deal instead' while referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action that was signed in July 2015.

In the recent developments, Iran has also withdrawn from the nuclear accord after a US airstrike killed its top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. US President Donald Trump, who left the accord in 2018, was backed by Johnson.

The UK PM said he recognises the US concerns and called the deal 'flawed'. However, he further added that there had to be a way to stop Tehran from having nuclear weapons.

Johnson believes that if there is a possibility of getting 'rid' of the nuclear accord, there is a 'need for replacement' with 'Trump deal'. Johnson even applauded Trump's deal-striking deals.

Trump has also said that he agreed with Johnson's comment that a 'Trump deal' should replace the Iran nuclear deal. Trump tweeted after Johnson praised him as a great deal maker and backed its concerns regarding Iran acquiring nuclear weapons.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, @BorisJohnson, stated, “We should replace the Iran deal with the Trump deal.” I agree! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2020

(With Agency Inputs)