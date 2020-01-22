Iraq: At Least 10 Killed, 138 Injured In Two Days Of Violent Protests

At least 10 people lost their lives in the last two days of widespread violent protests across Iraq, according to the country's High Commission for Human Rights. The high commission reported that the demonstrators were killed in the capital Baghdad, Diyala, Basra and Karbala and in addition, 138 people were injured.

The commission released a statement which said, "they have documented the presence of some demonstrations who have encroached main roads connecting the governorates, burned tyres, shuttered down the official departments and educational institutions, and disrupted public facilities that provide services to citizens."

The Iraqi police force that is there to 'protect' the protesters are shooting them with live bullets. #IraqiGovIsKillingUs #Iraq pic.twitter.com/oZJ6rOyeF9 — Qasim Mangroria (@qasim_mangroria) January 22, 2020

Police-Protestors clash

Riot police clashed with the anti-government protestors on January 21 firing tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd. Over 450 people have been killed in the anti-government protests that has gripped through the nation since last year in October.

Dozens of demonstrators were reportedly wounded in Baghdad and other cities on January 20 during anti-government protests in Iraq as the clashes with security forces who were trying to clear blocked roads resumed.

According to international media reports, many protesters also threw petrol bombs and stones at police who in return responded with tear gas and stun grenades.

Protestors blocked main roads

Hundreds of protester in southern Iraq reportedly also burned tyres and blocked main roads in several cities, including Nassiriya, Kerbala, and Amara. The demonstrators have been demanding an overhaul of political system they see as profoundly corrupt and as keeping most Iraqis in poverty. According to earlier reports, two protesters on January 17 were even killed.

Last week as well riot police had reportedly fired tear gas and hurled petrol bombs to disperse the crowd on the important Sinak Bridge after demonstrators attempted to breach cement barriers previously erected by security forces that caused casualties, according to the activists and medical and security officials.

(with inputs from agencies)