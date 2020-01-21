Iraq: Two Rockets Land Near US Embassy In Baghdad As Per Security Sources

Three Katyusha rockets fell inside Baghdad's Green Zone on Tuesday. The zone houses government buildings and foreign missions, Iraqi police sources informed. The three rockets were launched from Zafaraniyah district outside Baghdad, the sources said, adding that two rockets landed near the United States embassy.

Sirens could be heard across the zone immediately after the rockets made an impact. Since the death of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike, tensions between Iran and the United States have steadily increased.

Earlier on January 5, the US embassy in Baghdad was attacked as two mortars hit Baghdad's Green Zone and simultaneously two rockets hit Iraq's Al-Balad airbase where US troops are stationed. This comes after the US deployed its troops across Iraq following the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

As per media reports, the Administration officials privately warned the members of Congress that Iran is expected to retaliate against the US either at home or abroad, “within weeks”.

'Prevent War'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Friday he wants to avoid war after Tehran and Washington appeared on the brink of direct military confrontation in early January for the second time in less than a year.

Ahead of parliamentary elections on February 21 -- predicted to be a challenge for Rouhani's camp -- and amid high tensions between Tehran and the West over Iran's nuclear programme, the president said dialogue with the world was still "possible". "The government is working daily to prevent military confrontation or war," Rouhani said in a televised speech.

Tensions between Iran & US

The longstanding tension between Iran and the US surfaced again as Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump. Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation".

