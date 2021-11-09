Iraq Questions US Military System Failure During Attack On PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's House

Iraq’s Joint Operations Command (JOC) is asking why the US military’s counter rocket, artillery and mortar (C-RAM) installations appeared to have been inoperable during Sunday’s attack on PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s residence, situated in the Green Zone which also houses the American Embassy and other diplomatic buildings. It is to mention that Al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt after drones laden with explosives targetted his home in the capital, Baghdad. It was reported the PM was taken to hospital with only slight injuries, after which he stated that he was alright.

Following the attack, while the government ordered an “immediate investigation” into Sunday’s event, Iraq’s JOC spokesman Maj. Gen. Tahsin al-Khafaji asked the US military to explain why their C-RAM system did not warn about the incoming attack on the PM’s house. According to Iran’s Press TV, al-Khafaji informed that the Iraqi officials are currently discussing the matter with the American side and officials from the US Embassy. He added that this is an issue that experts should throw light on and explain.

It is to note that the C-RAM system sounds sirens to warn of potential incoming attacks, and fires off rapid-fire machine guns to shoot down hostile air targets. The system was activated last year and it has been repeatedly used to protect Green Zone airspace. However, the system is not always accurate. According to Sputnik, back in February, the system had failed to activate when a volley of rockets was launched into the Green Zone in Baghdad.

Aftermath of attack on Iraq PM’s residence

Meanwhile, as per AP, helicopters circled in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad skies throughout Sunday after the drone attack. In the failed assassination attempt on PM’s residence, at least seven of his security guards were left injured. It has also been reported that at least two armed drones attacked his house in Green Zone.

Iraqi authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and stated that they are taking the required steps in response to the unsuccessful assault. Further, no one has taken responsibility for the deliberate attack, but Al-Kadhimi on Sunday said that those behind an attempt on his life were well known and would be exposed. The PM Office separately informed that the perpetrators are the same who killed Nibras Farman, an Iraqi National Intelligence service (INIS) officer.

Al-Kadhimi called for calm dialogue and said in the televised speech, “Cowardly rocket and drone attacks don’t build homelands and don’t build a future.”

(Image: AP/Unsplash)