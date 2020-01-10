US Military Base In Iraq Attacked Again, Rocket Hits Fadhlan Area: Israel Media

In a shocking development, another rocket attack was reported from the Fadhlan area of the Dujail district in Iraq's northern Salahuddin province. Media reports suggest that the area is close to the Balad airbase which houses US troops. The source of the rocket has not been traced yet.

Reports suggest that there have been no casualties. Dujail district in Iraq is 50 km away from the north of Baghdad, while Balad base is about 80 kilometres far from the site of the attack.

Tensions between Iran & US

The longstanding tension between Iran and the US surfaced again as Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump on Friday.

Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, two airstrikes were reported near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday. As per recent reports, a third attack was launched on Thursday as three Katyusha rockets hit the Baghdad’s Green Zone.

Read: No casualties, will impose sanctions: US President Trump cops out after Iran's missiles

Following the developments, Trump said that the US would strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed. After this, there has been a continuous war of words between the officials of the two countries.

In no time, on Wednesday morning, the Al-Assad and Ebril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces were hit by multiple rockets. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Read: LIVE: Three Katyusha rockets hit Iraq's Green Zone

Trump’s statement on the recent attacks

US President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, addressed the media and spoke about the recent attacks on Iraqi military bases housing US officials. In his address, he opened the possibility of a truce and said that both the countries can work together to establish peace. However, as the Iranian news agency released the preparation video after Trump’s address indicates otherwise.

Trump said, “Time has come for the UNSC members to recognize this. We must work together to make a deal with Iran for world peace. Peace cannot prevail in the middle east till Iran wages violence. Your campaign of terror and mayhem will not be tolerated.”

Image source: AP

Read: Iran’s local media shares missile prep video after US military base attacks

Read: Saudi minister asserts Kingdom's commitment to 'spare Iraq the danger of war'