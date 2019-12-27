Iraqi Protesters Torch Buildings, Block Roads Over Prime Minister's Pick

The anti-government protesters in Iraq blocked roads and bridges in Baghdad and the country's south on December 26. The protesters have opposed the entire political class and have expressed their anger towards the leaders who are negotiating to nominate an establishment insider as the next Prime Minister. One of the activists in the city of Nasiriyah reportedly told an international agency that the government is 'hostage to corrupt parties' and sectarian divisions.

The smokes and flames from the burning of tyres in Nasiriyah, Basra and Diwaniyah had blocked the major roads and bridges across the Euphrates all night. In Nasiriyah, the protesters set the provincial government building on fire at night for the second time since the demonstrations began. In addendum to that, demonstrators also blazed the new headquarters of pro-Iran militia in Diwaniyah.

Read - Iraq President Won't Name Iran-backed Bloc's Nominee As PM

Unrest in Iraq

Iraq has been rocked with protests since October 1 which also fueled the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi. After the rallies on the street, the protests have turned violent in the recent days against the widespread corruption and a political system which is seen as beholden to neighbouring Iran. In almost all of the southern part of the country, the schools and government offices remain closed. However, pro-Iranian factions have touted for higher education minister Qusay al-Suhail for the post of Prime Minister but were opposed by President Barham Saleh.

Read - Iraq: People Continue To Protest On The Issue Of Poverty In World's Most Oil-rich Country

Read - Afghanistan: Air Force Strike Kills 8 Taliban Terrorists In Badghis

It the same pro-Iranian fractions who are supporting Assaad al-Aidani, the governor of Basra which is also unpopular among the demonstrators. The protesters reportedly chanted in the streets with 'we don't want Assaad the Iranian'. The protestors wanted a technocratic premier who has had no involvement in the political system set up after the US-led invasion that toppled the dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Read - Iraq Protestors Burn Shrine Entrance In Holy City Despite PM Resignation

Read - Iran-backed Bloc Names Basra Governor For Post Of Iraqi PM

(With agency inputs)