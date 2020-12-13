Israel Establishes Diplomatic Relations With Bhutan, To Bolster Multisector Co-operation

Israel established diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Bhutan in a bid to strengthen ties and foster greater future co-operation between the two nations on Saturday, December 11. The agreement was reached between the two countries at a Notes Verbale ceremony attended by H.E. Major General Vetsop Namgyel, Ambassador of Bhutan to India, and H.E. Dr. Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India at the Embassy of the State of Israel in New Delhi.

Historic day!

Today ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡± & ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡¹ established formal diplomatic relations. I was honored & excited to be part of this historic moment & to sign the official note. This agreement will open up many more opportunities for cooperation for the benefit of both our peoples ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡¹ðŸ¤ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡± pic.twitter.com/OBD8esreZQ — Ron Malka ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡± (@DrRonMalka) December 12, 2020

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi hailed the milestone agreement in the nation's path to deepening ties with Asia, as he thanked Israel’s ambassador to India for the historic initiative. He added Israel’s circle of recognition was expanding as the two Ambassadors acknowledged the need for better engagements between Bhutan and Israel that will benefit citizens of both the countries.

"Israel and Bhutan have enjoyed cordial relations marked by friendship and cooperation, even in the absence of diplomatic relations. Israel has supported Bhutan’s human resource development since 1982, especially in the area of agriculture development that has benefitted hundreds of Bhutanese youths," the Bhutanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged in a joint press statement.

Exchanged 'heartily congratulations'

In its statement, the Bhutanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs added that the diplomatic ties between the two nations would bolster co-operation in areas such as water management, technology, human resource development, agricultural sciences, and others. Following the signing ceremony, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries, Lyonpo Dr.Tandi Dorji of the Kingdom of Bhutan, and Gabi Ashkenazi of the State of Israel exchanged heartily congratulations on behalf of the two countries.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the establishment of relations between Israel and Bhutan, as he called the agreement "another fruitful outcome" with a country that wants to strengthen ties. Only recently Israel had also agreed to normalise ties with Morocco in a deal brokered by US President Donald Trump. This was the fourth Arab-Israeli agreement in four months as two nations agreed to end the hostilities in the Western Sahara region.

The circle of those who recognize Israel is growing.

I would like to thank Israel’s ambassador to India for his work and the Kingdom of Bhutan for its decision to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. This is a milestone in Israel’s deepening ties with Asia. pic.twitter.com/CcM8h1pVs2 — ×’×‘×™ ××©×›× ×–×™ - Gabi Ashkenazi (@Gabi_Ashkenazi) December 12, 2020

