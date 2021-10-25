Israel Issues Tender To Build 1,300 New Homes In West Bank Settlements; Palestine Reacts

Israel has given a green light to the construction of more than 1,300 homes in its West Bank settlements in a move that comes as discussions on the proposed two-state solution continue to be in limbo. On Sunday, the Construction and House Ministry published tenders for the proposed homes in the area of Judea and Samaria. As per Israeli law, the publication tenders is mandatory even after receiving “final validation” by the Defence Ministry.

“Tenders for 1,355 homes in Judea and Samaria have been published,” the Construction and House Ministry statement said, using the West Bank’s biblical name. The homes are slated to be built in seven settlements, including 729 in Ariel, 346 in Beit El, 102 in Elkana and 96 in Adam.

West Bank, which also includes the occupied conflict hit city of East Jerusalem, houses over one lakh Israeli settlers. Meanwhile, roughly two to three million Palestinians live in the disputed territory under limited self-governance and Israeli rule, according to BBC. On Sunday, Construction and Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin said that expansion of houses in West Bank is a necessary and very important part of the Zionist enterprise.”

Disregard for int'l stance: PA

Soon after the tender was announced, Palestinian Authority (PA) condemned the action calling it blatant disregard for international stance. The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a statement that Israel is taking this step to keep constructing settlements in the Palestinian territories. ANI citing Xinhua reported that Palestine said the "ongoing construction in East Jerusalem is a blatant disregard for the international and the US positions which reject settlements."

A first under Biden Administration

Notably, it is the first move since US President Joe Biden took office. While he has opposed Zionist expansion, Biden has refrained from prioritising the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the foreign policy-a stance that contrasts with his predecessor Donald Trump. Under Trump’s proposed plan, Israel would have been allowed to annex 30 per cent of the West Bank to incorporate settlements and the Jordan Valley. However, Biden has blatantly denounced the Zionist agenda of annexation, albeit he nodded to protect Israel’s security and sovereignty. Golan Heights, which Israel annexed after the six-day war and Trump recognised as a part of Israel, remain particularly important.

Trump, a close ally to former zionist PM Benjamin Netanyahu, has also shown support to Israel’s claim over Jerusalem. Soon after assuming office in 2016, Trump had announced the relocation of the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and subsumed the consulate in the mission. However, Biden promised to reopen the consulate and establish communication with Palestinians.

(Image: AP)