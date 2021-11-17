Israel PM Naftali Bennett Likely To Visit India In 2022, Says Envoy; Date Yet To Be Set

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett would visit New Delhi next year, ANI reported and added the tentative dates are yet to be finalised. According to the news agency, an Israeli envoy told both the countries are working on the dates but asserted the meeting would be around mid-year.

"We are working on it (Israel PM's visit to India). We don't have a date yet but hopefully, it's not at the beginning of the year. Maybe, in the middle of the (next) year", Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon told ANI. Apart from confirming the visit of Bennett, the Israeli envoy also told the news agency that both countries would soon complete free trade agreement negotiations.

The Israeli envoy added,

"India and Israel discussed the Free Trade Agreement and decided to try and finalize it by June. It can help trade between the countries, exchange of expert workers and other things."

India and Israel will complete 30-years diplomatic relations

Notably, during the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited his Israeli counterpart to visit India. It is worth mentioning that India and Israel will complete 30 years of the establishment of full diplomatic relations next year and hence his visit would definitely play a crucial role in boosting the ties between both countries. "During their meeting, PM Modi mentioned to the Israeli PM that next year would mark 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India & Israel and invited him to visit India in that context", Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had said following the meeting of the stalwart leaders on the sideline of Climate Summit.

Watch the heart-winning moment here:

Israel's PM Bennett to @narendramodi: You are the most popular man in Israel. Come and join my party pic.twitter.com/0VH4jWF9dK — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) November 2, 2021

Subsequently, on PM Modi's request, Bennett had said "he would be delighted to visit India in the first quarter of 2022." Notably, a light-hearted moment from the meeting between the two leaders had won hearts at the COP26 Summit. In the video widely circulating on social media, Israel PM was heard telling Modi, "You are the most popular man in Israel." Responding to Bennett's comment, PM Modi said "Thank you". Bennett then told Prime Minister Modi, "Come and join my party." On the sidelines of the UN Climate discussions, both leaders discussed various topics including defence, environmental, global, and regional issues.

It is worth mentioning New Delhi considers Israel an essential companion as it is hugely reliant on the latter for high technology and defence equipment. Apart from the meeting of the two stalwart leaders, both the nations also joined in the first Quad meet between India, Isreal, UAE, and United States. The next meeting will be in Dubai later this year. Currently, Indian Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane is visiting Israel.

With inputs from ANI

Image: Twitter/PMO