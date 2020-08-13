Israel's PM Thanks US After Successful Testing Of Arrow-2 Ballistic Missile Interceptor

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commended the country’s defence establishment and defence industries for the successful testing of Arrow-2 ballistic missile interceptor on August 12. The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) successfully completed the flight test in collaboration with the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

According to MDA, Arrow Weapon System Test-18a, conducted at a test range in central Israel and over the Mediterranean Sea, demonstrated system processes through live intercept of a Medium Range Ballistic Missile (MRBM) target. Netanyahu said Israel proved again that its defensive and offensive capabilities are among the “strongest and most advanced in the world”. He also thanked the United States for helping develop the weapon system for Israel’s security advancement.

PM Netanyahu: "I would like to express deep appreciation to our US ally for jointly advancing our security. Our enemies and those who seek our ill should know the State of Israel is prepared for any threat.” — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 13, 2020

MDA is a research, development, and acquisition agency within the US Department of Defense which develop, test, and field an integrated Ballistic Missile Defense System. The US agency said that a target was launched and tracked by the system’s fire control radars which transferred flight information to the Battle Management Center (BMC) system. It added that the Arrow-2 interceptor successfully performed its planned trajectory and destroyed the target.

Multi-layered defence array

Following the test, MDA Director Vice Admiral Jon Hill congratulated the team which included the Israel Missile Defense Organization, the Israeli Air Force, and industry partners. Hill said that the success of AST-18a provides even greater confidence in Israel’s capability to protect itself from regional threats.

“MDA remains committed to assisting the government of Israel as it upgrades its national missile defense capability against current and emerging threats," Hill said in a statement.

The Arrow Weapon System is a major part of Israel's multi-layered defence array which boasts of Iron Dome Defense System, David's Sling Weapon System, and the Arrow Weapon System. IMDO Director Moshe Patel said in a statement that the Arrow Weapon System is the Israeli upper-tier strategic defence layer.

