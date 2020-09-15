Israel: Might Ease Lockdown If Daily Cases Count Comes Down To 1,000, Says Health Ministry

The Israel Health Ministry on September 14 said that the government will consider easing the nationwide lockdown when the daily coronavirus case count drops to 1,000. Following a drastic resurgence in new COVID-19 cases and fearing the consequences of mass gatherings during the upcoming holiday season, Israel’s cabinet decided to reimpose a three weeks national lockdown on Sunday, September 13. According to the reports by ANI, Israel reported 3,182 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Nationwide lockdown in Israel

The Times of Israel quoted Levy as saying, “We would like to get to 500 cases a day, but it is clear that at this time that won't happen”. He added, “If we see a drop to 1,000 patients, and proper behaviour [from the public], and a downward trend in morbidity, and at the same time stabilization in the hospital system, that will be a positive sign to consider coming out of the lockdown. We will put together criteria in the coming days”. According to a tally by the John Hopkins University, Israel has reported a total of 159,290 cases with 1,136 casualties as of now.

Read: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Reimposes National Lockdown Following Rise In COVID-19 Cases

The lockdown is scheduled to begin on Friday, September 18, coincidently, it is also the Jewish New Year. The lockdown will last till October 9 and during the reimposed lockdown, shops, schools and restaurants will remain closed and Israelis will have to contend with restrictions on movement. In his statement that was nationally broadcast, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the goal of the lockdown was to contain the spread of COVID-19. He added that he was aware that the fresh lockdown comes with a ‘heavy price’ for the people. The first national lockdown in Israel managed to substantially reduce the spread of COVID-19 but wrecked the Israeli economy and caused unemployment to skyrocket.

Read: After UAE & Bahrain Deals, Trump Aims At Initiating Direct Flights Between Israel, Morocco

As per reports, one of the reasons for the lockdown was the fast of Yom Kippur which usually results in large family gatherings and people travelling to synagogues. Officials feared that these mass gatherings would further increase the spread of the virus. After October 9, the authorities will review the situation and then take appropriate action. The decision to reimpose national lockdown is reported to not been received well by many.

Read: Thousands Demand Resignation Of Israeli PM

Also Read: Iran Says Bahrain Now Partner To 'crimes' Of Israel After US-brokered Deal

(Image Credits: AP)