Israel's Health Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Cases Rise To 6,092

Israel Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman and his wife tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on late Wednesday. In a statement, the 71-year-old Minister informed that he was feeling unwell and that they will remain under isolation. The Jerusalem Post confirmed that Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu has been informed about the development.

Reportedly, Israel's Health Minister will continue to serve his post from home, in accordance with the medical needs. Benjamin Netanyahu self-isolated himself after an aide tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 30. Israeli Prime Minister’s office said that Netanyahu had undergone the test for COVID-19. However, according to media reports, the doctors have advised Netanyahu to maintain social distancing and remain in quarantine for 14-days, to keep a check on the symptoms.

Along with the Israeli Prime Minister, his family and close advisors were also tested for COVID-19, but all of them were declared negative, Netanyahu's spokesperson told the media on Monday. According to media reports, the aide was present at a parliament session attended by Netanyahu and opposition lawmakers last week. On Wednesday, Israel confirmed 6,092 cases of Coronavirus and 26 deaths, the country's health ministry announced.

Spying On The Virus

The head of Israel's shadowy Shin Bet internal security service said on Tuesday that his agency received Cabinet approval overnight to start deploying its counter-terrorism tech measures to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Israel. Netanyahu acknowledged the technology had never been used before on civilians and would involve a certain degree of violation of privacy. But he said the unprecedented health threat posed by the virus justified its use.

“These means will help us greatly in locating the ill and thus stopping the spread of the virus,” he said in a televised announcement late Monday. “We will approve these digital tools for a limited period of 30 days. Israel is a democracy and we have to balance individual rights with the greater needs of all.” Among various other measures, Israeli health officials have put out public advisories ordering tens of thousands of people into protective home quarantine.

