The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Israel's Health Minister Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Cases Rise To 6,092

Rest of the World News

In a statement, the 71-year-old Health Minister of Israel informed that he was feeling unwell and that they will remain under isolation after testing positive.

Written By Aishwaria Sonavane | Mumbai | Updated On:
Israel

Israel Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman and his wife tested positive for the novel Coronavirus on late Wednesday. In a statement, the 71-year-old Minister informed that he was feeling unwell and that they will remain under isolation. The Jerusalem Post confirmed that Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu has been informed about the development.

Reportedly, Israel's Health Minister will continue to serve his post from home, in accordance with the medical needs. Benjamin Netanyahu self-isolated himself after an aide tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 30. Israeli Prime Minister’s office said that Netanyahu had undergone the test for COVID-19. However, according to media reports, the doctors have advised Netanyahu to maintain social distancing and remain in quarantine for 14-days, to keep a check on the symptoms. 

READ| Israeli PM Netanyahu enters quarantine after aide tests positive for coronavirus

Along with the Israeli Prime Minister, his family and close advisors were also tested for COVID-19, but all of them were declared negative, Netanyahu's spokesperson told the media on Monday. According to media reports, the aide was present at a parliament session attended by Netanyahu and opposition lawmakers last week. On Wednesday, Israel confirmed 6,092 cases of Coronavirus and 26 deaths, the country's health ministry announced. 

Spying On The Virus

The head of Israel's shadowy Shin Bet internal security service said on Tuesday that his agency received Cabinet approval overnight to start deploying its counter-terrorism tech measures to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Israel. Netanyahu acknowledged the technology had never been used before on civilians and would involve a certain degree of violation of privacy. But he said the unprecedented health threat posed by the virus justified its use.

“These means will help us greatly in locating the ill and thus stopping the spread of the virus,” he said in a televised announcement late Monday. “We will approve these digital tools for a limited period of 30 days. Israel is a democracy and we have to balance individual rights with the greater needs of all.” Among various other measures, Israeli health officials have put out public advisories ordering tens of thousands of people into protective home quarantine.

READ| Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for Coronavirus?

READ| Israel thanks Air India for rescuing its stranded nationals

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Tablighi Jamaat
24 ATTENDEES IDENTIFIED IN MP
Israel
ISRAEL HEALTH MIN TESTS POSITIVE
COVID-19
SIINGHVI BACKS YUVRAJ, HARBHAJAN
COVID-19
PREMJI RASHID ISSUES STATEMENT
Aaditya Thackeray shares 'secret message' amid COVID-19 lockdown, netizens give thumbs up
AADITYA'S POST ON SOCIAL DISTANCING
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK