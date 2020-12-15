Israel's Netanyahu Quarantined For Third Time Without Testing COVID-19 Positive

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been quarantined until Friday, December 18 after he met with a confirmed COVID-19 carrier. According to the Israeli Prime Minister's office, Netanyahu has been tested twice since coming into the contact with the unknown person and has produced negative results on both occasions.

Read: Israel PM Netanyahu Drops Trump Photo From His Twitter Header, Netizens Wonder Why

"Pursuant to an epidemiological investigation, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will enter quarantine until Friday after he met with a confirmed coronavirus carrier. The Prime Minister underwent coronavirus tests yesterday and today; the results were negative," Israeli PM's office said in a statement.

Read: Israel To Start Second Phase Of Human Trials Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Quarantined for the third time

According to The Times of Israel, Netanyahu met with Likud Court President Michael Kleiner last Tuesday, who later tested positive for COVID-19. This is the third time Netanyahu has been quarantined without testing positive for COVID-19. It is being said that the Prime Minister's work won't be hampered because of him being in quarantine as he is continuing to hold meetings virtually.

Read: Israel Set To Start Second Phase Of Human Trials Of Its COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Netanyahu could now become the first Israeli to be vaccinated by the COVID-19 vaccine that arrived in the country last week. After Israel approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the first batch arrived in the country last week and the government said it would start the vaccination campaign starting December 27. Netanyahu, while receiving the drug at the airport, had said that he would not hesitate in taking the first shot if it helps in persuading the people into taking the vaccine.

Israel has reported more than 3,48,000 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 2,932 people have lost their lives. COVID-19 cases in Israel were on an exponential rise between September and October with the country recording its highest single-day tally on September 30 as more than 9,000 people tested positive.

Read: Israel PM Netanyahu Lauds Trump Administration's Efforts Towards Middle East Peace

