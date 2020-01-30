Italian Cruise Ship Quarantines 6000 Tourists Fearing Coronavirus Spread

An Italian cruise ship quarantined over 6000 tourists in Italy on January 30 after the huge liner was placed on lockdown over two suspected cases of the deadly coronavirus. The health authorities said that samples from a Chinese couple were sent for examination after three doctors and a nurse boarded the Costa Crociere ship in the port of Civitavecchia to attend a woman running a fever. Costa Crociere reported that the ship carrying some 7,000 people including the crew members was in lockdown. A 54-year-old woman from Macau was placed under solitary confinement in the on-board hospital last night with her travel companion and are strictly asked to follow the instructions from the health ministry.

170 died, more than 7700 affected

The death toll in China’s deadly Coronavirus epidemic has surged to 170 with over 1700 recent cases of infections elevating the figures to 7,711 confirmed cases as the infection continues to accelerate, confirmed the government to the reporters on Thursday. Amidst the mounting global fear and substantial containment efforts to restrain the contagion of the disease, the 38 new death reports have emerged from the epicentre of the Wuhan Virus outbreak, the province of Hubei in China. There are 91 confirmed cases outside of China in at least 15 countries, five confirmed infection cases in the US, and first confirmed patient has reportedly been detected in Tibet. Finland and UAE confirmed one case each of illness on Wednesday.

WHO urges world to take actions

According to the reports, the virus has spiralled to every 31 provinces of China sparking a global health concern as World Health Organization warned the countries to spring to immediate measures as hundreds of foreign nationals were evacuated from the City of Wuhan where the SARS-like virus originated. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on January 29 urged all the governments to take action over the outbreak of deadly coronavirus spreading from China, as several foreigners were evacuated from the epicentre of the outbreak. The deadly disease has claimed 170 lives and infected more than 7700 people in the country. WHO has called for an emergency meeting to be held on Thursday over whether the viral epidemic should be declared a global health emergency. The chief of the organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva that WHO is monitoring each and every moment of the day.

