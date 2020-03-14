The Debate
Coronavirus: Italian Man Wears Huge Cardboard Disc To Enforce Social Distancing

Rest of the World News

An Italian man has been spotted while wearing a giant cardboard circle located around his waist and is intended to keep people away for fear of coronavirus

Italian man seen on streets wearing circular disc

A man in Italy was spotted wearing a giant cardboard circle amid the coronavirus scare. The cardboard circle was located around the man's waist. According to reports, the man was wearing the cardboard circle in order to maintain distance from other people during the deadly coronavirus epidemic.

Enforcing social distance

As per reports, the video of the man walking was shot in the Testaccio market in Rome and the man seems to be taking Italy's strict new rules very seriously. In the video, the man can also be seen holding a tool that is used for picking up litter. The man must be using it to browse items and pick up items as he walks through the market.

 

Read: Video: Italians Under Lockdown Sing 'hug Me' From Balconies To Feel 'less Lonely'

Read: Italy’s Coronavirus Infections Soar By 2,500 And Deaths Hit Biggest Single-day Jump Of 250


 

Since being first detected in the Chinese province of Wuhan in late December, COVID-19 has now spread to over 140 countries. Being one of the major coronavirus-hit countries outside China, Italy has reported over 17,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,200 deaths with thousands in quarantine.

Italians in lockdown sing 'hug me'

As the deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the world leading to thousands being quarantined and major cities declaring lockdown, a video is making rounds on the internet showing Italians singing a song in synergy from their balconies. In a southern city in Italy, people confined to their homes in a housing block in Naples sang the chorus of song "Abbracciame" which means "hug me" in a bid to lift spirits of others and feel “less lonely”. Immediately after the video was posted by an internet user on March 13, it not only went viral but has also been posted across social media platforms with netizens applauding “such solidarity” and “high spirits”. 

Read: 'Huge Relief,' Remarks Indian Ambassador To Italy Amid Govt's Efforts To Rescue Citizens

Read: Air India To Fly To Milan To Rescue Indians Stranded In Coronavirus-hit Italy


 

