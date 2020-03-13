Air India To Fly To Milan To Rescue Indians Stranded In Coronavirus-hit Italy

In a major relief for Indians stranded in Italy due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the Government will be operating Air India flight to Milan city to rescue them on Saturday.

“The flight would take off tomorrow afternoon and would be landing on Sunday morning at Delhi Airport,” informed Rubina Ali, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official Dammu Ravi said around 220 students live in and around Milan in Italy, and the government's priority is to bring them back. "If any other students are left behind they can contact our missions, and we will see what next we can do,” he added.

MoS for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan also announced that nearly 250 Indians are expected to be rescued from Milan in wake of Coronavirus outbreak which has killed over 1,000 in Italy so far.

GoI will send an Air India flight tomorrow afternoon to evacuate Indians stuck in Milan due to #Covid19.



We expect to bring back around 200-250 passengers by this flight.@narendramodi @DrSJaishankar @drharshvardhan @HardeepSPuri @MEAIndia @IndiainItaly — V. Muraleedharan (@MOS_MEA) March 13, 2020

In the same press briefing, Home Ministry official Anil Malik said that Indo-Bangladesh passenger buses and trains will remain suspended till 15th April. Along the Indo-Nepal border, four check posts will remain operational. Additionally, out of the 37 land check posts, traffic to be allowed through the 19 and visa-free entry for Bhutanese and Nepalese nationals will continue.

India sends medical team to Rome

The Embassy in Italy welcomed the medical team from India who arrived in Rome on Friday to test Indian students stranded in the Coronavirus-hit country before their rescue. Ahead of their arrival, the Indian Embassy in Italy made all arrangements to gather the Indians stuck in Rome and to ensure that all of them are tested as per instructions before being rescued by India.

The Indian Health Ministry on Thursday decided to send a team of doctors to collect swab samples of Indian students stranded in Italy, which is one of the worst-affected countries of Coronavirus. The move drew a massive response by the Indians, as the two emergency helpline numbers issued by Indian Embassy in Italy were flooded with calls for the test. The Embassy then launched two more helpline numbers to ensure that no individual missed out on the test.

