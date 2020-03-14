The Debate
Video: Italians Under Lockdown Sing 'hug Me' From Balconies To Feel 'less Lonely'

What’s Viral

In a southern city in Italy, people confined to their homes in a housing block in Naples sang the chorus of song "Abbracciame" which means "hug me", watch.

As the deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the world leading to thousands being quarantined and major cities declaring lockdown, a video is making rounds on the internet showing Italians singing a song in synergy from their balconies. In a southern city in Italy, people confined to their homes in a housing block in Naples sang the chorus of song "Abbracciame" which means "hug me" in a bid to lift spirits of others and feel “less lonely”. Immediately after the video was posted by an internet user on March 13, it not only went viral but has also been posted across social media platforms with netizens applauding “such solidarity” and “high spirits”. 

Netizens find it 'lovely'

Since being first detected in the Chinese province of Wuhan in late December, COVID-19 has now spread to over 140 countries. Being one of the major coronavirus-hit countries outside China, Italy has reported over 17,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,200 deaths with thousands in quarantine. The video was widely loved by the internet users who encouraged the people who are not allowed to leave their apartments in order to contain the spread. One of the Twitter users even shared a similar video from Rome where the residents are seen resorting to music from their balconies. 

