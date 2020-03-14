Video: Italians Under Lockdown Sing 'hug Me' From Balconies To Feel 'less Lonely'

As the deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the world leading to thousands being quarantined and major cities declaring lockdown, a video is making rounds on the internet showing Italians singing a song in synergy from their balconies. In a southern city in Italy, people confined to their homes in a housing block in Naples sang the chorus of song "Abbracciame" which means "hug me" in a bid to lift spirits of others and feel “less lonely”. Immediately after the video was posted by an internet user on March 13, it not only went viral but has also been posted across social media platforms with netizens applauding “such solidarity” and “high spirits”.

Italy. People locked inside turn to their windows and balconies singing so everyone feels less lonely. Here is #Naples singing "Abbracciame" (Hug me). #Coronavirus #CoronavirusUSA pic.twitter.com/DHVPvxbB8d — Ryan Meilak (@rmeilak) March 13, 2020

Read - WATCH: Trump Offers To Shake Man's Hand At Coronavirus Briefing; Here's What Happened Next

Netizens find it 'lovely'

Since being first detected in the Chinese province of Wuhan in late December, COVID-19 has now spread to over 140 countries. Being one of the major coronavirus-hit countries outside China, Italy has reported over 17,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,200 deaths with thousands in quarantine. The video was widely loved by the internet users who encouraged the people who are not allowed to leave their apartments in order to contain the spread. One of the Twitter users even shared a similar video from Rome where the residents are seen resorting to music from their balconies.

Oh, my heart! 🇮🇹 — Annie Blackmore (@annie_blackmore) March 13, 2020

Such spirit, such solidarity! Forza Italia! — Public Eye (@PublicEyeMedia) March 13, 2020

Read - From Tom Hanks To NBA Players: List Of Celebrities Who Have Contracted Coronavirus

Ah that made me cry. How lovely. — MH (@MarianneHumble) March 13, 2020

Unique! — Andrew Zeig (@commodore997) March 13, 2020

Italians are so special! We love you Italy. — Louise (@bold_me) March 13, 2020

It’s a great country that has a great history. It’ll stand up again as happened many times. We love it and will be praying asking God a good luck for its people. — Antonio K Cecilio (@ANTONIOK100) March 13, 2020

This is beautiful! Proves once more that Italy is one of the most beautiful countries in the world 🥰 Sending love and solidarity from Munich! ❤️ — Julia Rothhaupt (@JuliaRothhaupt) March 13, 2020

Read - Coronavirus Live: Ronaldo, Pogba, LeBron And Other Global Superstars React On Twitter

Read - Tihar Jail Sets Up 8 Isolation Camps In Its Campus To Combat Coronavirus Spread To Inmates

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.