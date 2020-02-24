Italy Calls Off Venice Carnival After Surge In Coronavirus Cases

Italy has decided to call off the famous Venice carnival following a major eruption of coronavirus cases in the country, making it the largest number outside Asia. According to Veneto’s regional Governor Luca Zaia, the ordinance to public gatherings was immediately operative and came into effect from midnight.

The Venice Carnival, which started on February 8, was scheduled to end on February 25 with several events including world-famous parades and concerts. The carnival is known for its grandeur where people from across the world visit the city and wear vibrant costumes to colourful events.

The number of confirmed cases in Italy soared to 152 which forced the authorities to step up measures against the spread of coronavirus. In Venice, three people, all in their late 80s, tested positive for COVID-19 and were hospitalised in critical condition. Authorities have not been able to identify the ‘patient zero’, the source of coronavirus in northern Italy after an Italian man in Codogno was tested positive and became critically ill.

According to the latest report, 150 new deaths due to coronavirus infections have been confirmed, taking the total death toll because of the deadly virus to nearly 2,600. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, other countries, including Italy, Japan and the Philippines, have also now reported deaths related to COVID-19.

Major outbreak in South Korea

South Korea has also reported major coronavirus outbreak with 763 confirmed cases, making it the largest number of cases in the world after China. Most numbers of cases in South Korea are related to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southern city of Daegu.

Japan has also confirmed third death from coronavirus on the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship, docked off the Japanese coast of Yokohama. There has been a total of four deaths in Japan but one of the deaths was unrelated to the quarantined cruise.

(With AP inputs)