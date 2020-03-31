Italy Mourns COVID-19 Victims, Marks A Minute Of Silence And Flew Flags At Half Mast

Italy on March 31, reportedly marked a minute of silence and flew flags at half-mast in memory of those who passed away from the coronavirus pandemic. The ceremony is marked every year mourning deaths from single major disasters since WWII. This year, it was dedicated in remembrance of 11,591 fatalities that the European nation of over 60 million recorded since the deadly COVID-19 disease hit the region, according to the media reports. Italy first detected the pathogen in late February in Milan.

Italy’s mayor, Virginia Raggi, was quoted saying by a French media outlet after she observed the ceremonial silence, that coronavirus was an injury that “hurt” the entire country. She added that the people were united to get through this crisis while speaking at the ceremony outside Rome’s City hall.

The Vatican City in Rome, participated by swirling yellow and white flags in solidarity with the victims at half-mast, according to reports. Mayor Raggi told the press, speaking in context to the lockdown, that the government has revised its decision. The lockdown will be extended until mid-April. She said that despite the repercussions of the shutdown on Italy’s economy, the third-largest in the European Union until last year, the restrictions were a mandate to halt the mounting health crisis. She stressed, the measures will, however, send the country in a grave recession that it hasn't witnessed in decades.

Total cases at 101,739

Head of the infectious diseases department at Milan's Luigi Sacco Hospital, Massimo Galli, said in an address on national radio that there was hope as Italy has managed to test and isolate most positive cases. The pandemic might be weakening, he was quoted as saying. Italy has detected over 101,739 cases as of March 31, with a single day highest record of 969 in the world on March 28, after which, the rate of infection has seen a fall, confirmed media reports.

