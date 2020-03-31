22-year-old Coronavirus Patient Shares Her Experience, Calls It 'dehumanising'

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a 22-year-old who tested positive for coronavirus has decided to share her experience of what it actually means to have coronavirus. In a thread that was posted on Twitter, 22-year-old wants to share her experience so that others may start to take this pandemic seriously and stay at home and abide by the coronavirus restrictions placed by governments.

'Coronavirus diagnosis is dehumanising and lonely'

Take a look at the Twitter thread detailing the experiences of a coronavirus positive individual below.

I’m 22 and I tested positive for COVID-19. Take it from me - you do NOT want to catch this



Hopefully hearing about my experience will help the rest of you to stay home (for real) — Amy (@AmyShircel) March 28, 2020

The first couple of days of symptoms were manageable. I had a fever, a mild cough, chills, headache, runny nose. Since I had been to Europe, they allowed me to get tested my second day of symptoms. — Amy (@AmyShircel) March 28, 2020

By the third day, I couldn’t keep anything down. I was vomiting constantly. I couldn’t sleep, I obviously couldn’t eat. At this point, I still didn’t have my test results back. — Amy (@AmyShircel) March 28, 2020

4th day: test back positive. I developed shortness of breath. It’s scary, it feels like your lungs are shallow and you can’t take a proper breath. I was weak, had a 102 degree fever and rising. — Amy (@AmyShircel) March 28, 2020

5th day. Things got worse and worse. I had never been this ill in my entire life. I was genuinely afraid I would die, because that is what it felt like. — Amy (@AmyShircel) March 28, 2020

By the 6th day of symptoms, I was so weak I couldn’t even walk. I crawled to the bathroom to vomit. I became so dehydrated I called 911, and they took me in an ambulance to the emergency room. I stayed there for a day where they rehydrated me and got me some anti nausea meds. — Amy (@AmyShircel) March 28, 2020

7th-11th day of symptoms: ER again. I had never been that weak or fatigued by fever in my life. I either violently shivered in bed all day, or would wake up in a literal puddle of my own sweat. I couldn’t eat for 9 days. I was completely miserable. — Amy (@AmyShircel) March 28, 2020

Right now I am on my 12th day of symptoms, and I have my appetite back, but the end is nowhere in sight. I still have all the major symptoms. — Amy (@AmyShircel) March 28, 2020

A coronavirus diagnosis is dehumanizing and lonely, and I wouldn’t wish it upon my worst enemy. You aren’t invincible just because you’re in your 20s. Take it from me, and quarantine like your life depends on it (it might) 🤒 — Amy (@AmyShircel) March 28, 2020

Read: Sweden Takes Different Approach In Handling Coronavirus, No Lockdown In Place

Read: WHO Official Warns Coronavirus Epidemic 'far From Over' In Asia

According to Amy Shircel, a coronavirus positive diagnosis is a very dehumanizing experience. She adds that just because one is in their 20s and believes that the virus only affects the older population, will people be spared. To end her thread she advocated that everyone follow the measure called for by governments and quarantine themselves.

Read: Coronavirus: Bangladesh Extends Lockdown To April 9 Amid Fears Of Community Level Transmission

Read: Coronavirus: Mom Comes Up With 'genius' Method To Keep Kids Away During Work From Home