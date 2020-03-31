The Debate
22-year-old Coronavirus Patient Shares Her Experience, Calls It 'dehumanising'

Rest of the World News

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a 22-year-old who tested positive for coronavirus has decided to share her experience of what it actually means.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
The experience of testing positive as told by a 22 year old

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a 22-year-old who tested positive for coronavirus has decided to share her experience of what it actually means to have coronavirus. In a thread that was posted on Twitter, 22-year-old wants to share her experience so that others may start to take this pandemic seriously and stay at home and abide by the coronavirus restrictions placed by governments.

'Coronavirus diagnosis is dehumanising and lonely'

Take a look at the Twitter thread detailing the experiences of a coronavirus positive individual below.

Read: Sweden Takes Different Approach In Handling Coronavirus, No Lockdown In Place

Read: WHO Official Warns Coronavirus Epidemic 'far From Over' In Asia

According to Amy Shircel, a coronavirus positive diagnosis is a very dehumanizing experience. She adds that just because one is in their 20s and believes that the virus only affects the older population, will people be spared. To end her thread she advocated that everyone follow the measure called for by governments and quarantine themselves.

Read: Coronavirus: Bangladesh Extends Lockdown To April 9 Amid Fears Of Community Level Transmission

Read: Coronavirus: Mom Comes Up With 'genius' Method To Keep Kids Away During Work From Home

First Published:
COMMENT
