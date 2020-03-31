Giant Eagle Hours & Special Senior Hours During Coronavirus Lockdown

Several stores in the US have already shut their doors due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. However, most grocery stores will still remain open to serve the public with basic necessities. Giant Eagle is one such supermarket chain that will keep its doors open to sell food as well as basic need products.

However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Giant Eagle stores will no longer be working on their regular hours. Read to know more about Giant Eagle hours during the pandemic, as well as their senior hours for elderly and at-risk customers.

Giant Eagle hours & senior hours during COVID-19 pandemic

Starting from March 30, 2020, Giant Eagle supermarkets will only remain open from 7 AM to 9 PM, for all seven days of the week. All GetGo outlets adjacent to Giant Eagle stores will also follow the same timings as the supermarket chain. However, certain GetGo outlets will remain open for 24 hours, but these outlets are rare and are not located next to a Giant Eagle store.

Giant Eagle Curbside Pickup and Delivery services will also function from 10 AM to 7 PM each day of the week. Moreover, Giant Eagle will perform all the necessary sanitisation required to keep the store clean and safe during the pandemic. It has also announced a special senior hour for senior citizens, at-risk individuals, and healthcare professionals.

Giant Eagle's senior hour will be held right before the official opening time of the store. For most stores that open at 7 AM, the special senior hour will be held at 6 AM. From 6 AM to 7 AM, only senior citizens above the age of 60, and other at-risk individuals, will be allowed into Giant Eagle supermarkets. All other shoppers will only be allowed entry after the senior hour. This senior hour is meant to safeguard elderly shoppers and other at-risk customers.

