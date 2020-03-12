Coronavirus In Spain: Real Madrid Football And Basketball Teams Placed In Quarantine

The LaLiga 2019-20 season might also get suspended following the Coronavirus outbreak around the world. As reported by El Chiringuito TV, Real Madrid football and basketball players have been put in quarantine after one of the team's basketball players has been tested positive for the deadly virus. Real Madrid avoided training on Thursday following the news.

It so happens that the football and the basketball teams use the same provisions in Valdebebas and thus, the precautions are been taken. Real Madrid have decided to keep all their players in quarantine until further notice.

🚨🚨🚨 EL REAL MADRID, EN CUARENTENA:



✅ Ha habido un POSITIVO POR #CORONAVIRUS en el equipo de baloncesto.



⚠️ Los jugadores ABANDONAN CON URGENCIA VALDEBEBAS.



Información de @JLSanchez78

Coronavirus update: Real Madrid players in quarantine

Following the events, it is very likely that Real Madrid won't travel to the Etihad Stadium for their second leg Champions League clash against Manchester City. UEFA and LaLiga are expected to come up with a decision following Real Madrid's upcoming games. The Champions League game between City and Madrid can be postponed until further notice.

Manchester City were ready to offer Real Madrid fans refund following the spread of Coronavirus in Spain. Real Madrid have also temporarily closed down the tour of Bernabeu stadium.

🏟 #RealMadrid has decided to temporarily close the Tour Bernabéu.



The decision has been taken in line with measures by the Ministry of Culture and Sports, the Ministry of Health and the Regional and City governments of Madrid in light of the coronavirus crisis. pic.twitter.com/AtmUbvXSwS — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 12, 2020

The Los Blancos were supposed to play Eibar this weekend behind close doors but the game might just get shelved following the on-going situation in Madrid. LaLiga is expected to get cancelled as other top-tier leagues in Europe like Serie A. Other major sports like Serie A and MotoGP have been suspended till further notice.

Real Madrid's official statement

