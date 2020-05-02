Italy: Authorities Urge Residents To Not Lower Their Guards As It Begins Phase 2

After being under strict lockdown for nearly two months, Italy has started easing down restrictions owing to a decline in Coronavirus cases. Amidst all this, country’s emergency response commissioner, Domenico Arcuri urged residents not to lower their guards. As of now, Italy has recorded 207,428 positive cases and 28,236 fatalities.

"On Monday, Phase Two begins. We have to be aware that it will be the start of an even bigger challenge," Arcuri said at a press briefing. Phase 2 would allow wholesale businesses to resume business and allow people to stroll in parks, visit relatives amidst others. However, Arcuri asserted that the “relative freedom” which would start could be again taken away if cases rose significantly.

"We must maintain social distancing, maximum hygiene levels, and masks. We've done our bit to the best of our ability. From Monday, it's up to you. I implore you, do not lower your guards", he added.

Takeaways to resume

From May 4, Italian restaurants and bars would be able to start their takeaway service as opposed to only home deliveries since the first coronavirus case was discovered in the country nearly seven weeks ago. However, people are allowed to consume their meal either at their homes or office.

Other services including salons, hairdressers, along with bars and restaurants are expected to be fully functional by June 1. The retail shops that would not be already opened will start their work by May 18 such as libraries and museums.

Read: Italy's Economy Suffers Steepest Quarterly Drop In 25 Years Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Read: Italy: Calabria To Begin Relaxation Of Lockdown Measures As Coronavirus Cases Drop

However, while listing these measures, Conte repeatedly stressed on the importance of social distancing that would be required by people to be followed for several months to come. He also added that the church services would remain banned and urged people to remain at least one metre away from each other to keep the curve of coronavirus infections low. According to the Italian PM, if the people ‘do not respect precautions’ it would lead to an ‘irreversible damage’ to the economy.

Read: Fitch Cuts Italy's Gov't Debt Grade, Auto Plants Reopening

Read: Misery Of Italy's Migrants Grows Not From Virus But Lockdown