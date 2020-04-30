Italy: Calabria to begin relaxation of lockdown measures as coronavirus cases drop

After being under strict lockdown for nearly two months, Italy has started easing down restrictions owing to a decline in coronavirus cases. According to reports, the country's prime minister Giuseppe Conte had announced that the country would reopen from May 4. Meanwhile, Calabria, in southern Italy will begin Phase 2 of relaxation on April 30, international media reported. Italy has in total reported 203,591 positive cases out of which 71,252 have recovered. Also out of the total 27,682 fatalities in the nation, Calabria has reported only one death till now.

overnor Jole Santelli, on April 30, reportedly signed the order of the region’s gradual reopening. "Starting tomorrow, the reopening of bars, bakeries, restaurants and pizzerias -- where tables can be out in the open -- will be consented", she added in a statement. In addition to that, Phase 2 also allows for movement within municipalities or other municipalities for individual sports, along with activities of the open-air market including street vending.

“Calabrians have shown a civic sense and respect for the rules in recent weeks. It is right that, today, the region puts their trust in them. They will be able to demonstrate common sense in managing the new open spaces that the region has decided to allow,” Santelli said.

Italian restaurants to allow takeaways

From May 4, Italian restaurants and bars would be able to start their takeaway service as opposed to only home deliveries since the first coronavirus case was discovered in the country nearly seven weeks ago. However, people are allowed to consume their meal either at their homes or office. Other services including salons, hairdressers, along with bars and restaurants are expected to be fully functional by June 1. The retail shops that would not be already opened will start their work by May 18 such as libraries and museums.

However, while listing these measures, Conte repeatedly stressed on the importance of social distancing that would be required by people to be followed for several months to come. He also added that the church services would remain banned and urged people to remain at least one metre away from each other to keep the curve of coronavirus infections low. According to the Italian PM if the people ‘do not respect precautions’ it would lead to an ‘irreversible damage’ to the economy.

