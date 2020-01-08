It's Start Of Martyr Soleimani Operation: Islamic Revolutionary Guards Warn US

In recent series of events, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for firing a total of 15 missiles at two US-Iraqi airbases on January 8. The IRGC further warned the US and reportedly said in a statement that further responses will be on the way in response to the Soleimani strike last week. They reportedly called the recent attack the start of its 'Martyr Soleimani' operation. According to an international media outlet, out of the 15 missiles that were launched, ten hit the Ayn al-Asad base in western Iraq and another facility in Erbil. One missile also struck the Taji air base near Baghdad while four fell out of the sky.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also took to Twitter and said that the government concluded proportionate measures in 'self-defence'. However, US President Donald Trump in his recent tweet said that 'All is well' and assessment of casualties and damages is taking place. The tensions between US-Iran take root in Trump’s decision in May 2018 to withdraw the US from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, struck under his predecessor.

Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched.



We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

Tensions between US, Iran

The longstanding tension between Iran and US surfaced again as the Iranian General was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump on Friday. Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, two airstrikes were reported near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone on Saturday and Sunday. Following the developments, Trump said that the US would strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed.

