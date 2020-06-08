Last Updated:

Jacinda Ardern Being Hailed For Making New Zealand Coronavirus Free

New Zealand on June 8 announced that there are no active COVID-19 cases in the country, thus becoming the first nation in the world to eradicate the virus fully

Jacinda Adern

New Zealand on June 8 announced that there are no active COVID-19 cases in the country, thus becoming the first nation in the world to eradicate the deadly disease fully. New Zealand's health ministry on Monday said, now the focus of the government is to protect New Zealanders with robust border controls, continued surveillance and testing, contact tracing and rapid isolation of new cases, public support to prevent any further spread, like good hygiene and keeping records of movements. 

New Zealand's health ministry said that the last person who had active coronavirus symptoms and was being monitored has now recovered and the country is COVID free as of June 8. New Zealand has had 1,504 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, of which 22 people had lost their lives. But in the last 24 hours, there have been no changes in the country's COVID-19 data. New Zealand had gradually started moving towards the reopening of the country with limited restrictions in place, such as strict adherence to social distancing norms at public places and no gathering of more than 10 people. 

Netizens hail Ardern 

New Zealand's left-wing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is being hailed for her impeccable handling of the disease outbreak, with people showering praises from all over the world and even comparing her work with some of the right-wing leaders who have failed miserably, such as Donald Trump, Jair Boldonaro and Boris Johnson. 

