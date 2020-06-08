Jacinda Ardern Being Hailed For Making New Zealand Coronavirus Free

New Zealand on June 8 announced that there are no active COVID-19 cases in the country, thus becoming the first nation in the world to eradicate the deadly disease fully. New Zealand's health ministry on Monday said, now the focus of the government is to protect New Zealanders with robust border controls, continued surveillance and testing, contact tracing and rapid isolation of new cases, public support to prevent any further spread, like good hygiene and keeping records of movements.

New Zealand's health ministry said that the last person who had active coronavirus symptoms and was being monitored has now recovered and the country is COVID free as of June 8. New Zealand has had 1,504 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, of which 22 people had lost their lives. But in the last 24 hours, there have been no changes in the country's COVID-19 data. New Zealand had gradually started moving towards the reopening of the country with limited restrictions in place, such as strict adherence to social distancing norms at public places and no gathering of more than 10 people.

Netizens hail Ardern

New Zealand's left-wing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is being hailed for her impeccable handling of the disease outbreak, with people showering praises from all over the world and even comparing her work with some of the right-wing leaders who have failed miserably, such as Donald Trump, Jair Boldonaro and Boris Johnson.

I love living in a country that respects science. As a result we (New Zealand) are now completely covid-free. No new cases in nearly 3 weeks and all previous cases recovered! #science #covidfree — Matt (@mercer_504) June 8, 2020

New Zealand is now #COVIDfree. Hats off to this lady who really fight hard to made it possible.

Congratulations New Zealand pic.twitter.com/qEH2BvOIc1 — Shaad D (Stay Home Stay Safe) (@ShaadD10) June 8, 2020

Zero cases of COVID. Amazing what can be achieved by following good public health advice instead of ideological reckons. #covidfree — Gun Control NZ (@GunControlNZ) June 8, 2020

One place where a lockdown has been successful and helped to curb #COVID19. NZ is #COVIDfree kudos to @jacindaardern. Congratulations #NewZealand! https://t.co/v4PkDIpHz4 — Gauri Mahadik (@gauri_mahadik) June 8, 2020

Bravo New Zealand! A country not occupied by petulant teenagers #covidfree — Howard Fuller (@HKFRacing) June 8, 2020

