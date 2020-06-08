Jimmy Neesham States 3 'New Zealand Attributes' That Have Made The Nation Coronavirus-free

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has congratulated his fellow New Zealanders after the country's Health Ministry released an official statement on Monday which claimed that there have been no active cases of COVID-19 in the country for the first time since February 28. According to multiple media reports, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that all coronavirus measures in the country will be lifted from Tuesday, barring border closure restrictions, as the virus had been eliminated from the country.

Also Read: Jimmy Neesham Picks Beating India In 2019 WC Semi-final As Favourite Cricketing Moment

Coronavirus New Zealand: Jimmy Neesham Twitter message

Jimmy Neesham, while talking about the Coronavirus New Zealand situation, attributed the country's success to three things - Planning, Determination and Teamwork. Here's Jimmy Neesham's tweet -

Coronavirus free NZ! Congratulations everyone 😁



Once again those great kiwi attributes: planning, determination and teamwork do the job 🎉 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 8, 2020



Coronavirus New Zealand: Jimmy Neesham reveals his favourite 2019 World Cup moment

Jimmy Neesham is known to make witty comments on Twitter and recently the Kiwi all-rounder was involved in Q&A session with fans on Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) Twitter handle. While discussing on various cricketing topics, one fan asked Neesham about his favourite World Cup moment. The 29-year-old KXIP all-rounder in his reply revealed that beating India in the 2019 World Cup semi-final was his best moment from the tournament. He also said that beating India and the scenes that followed in the New Zealand dressing room in the semi-final is his favourite memory from the tournament.

Also Read: Jimmy Neesham Turns Wordsmith In Describing Painful 2019 World Cup Final Loss

Another Twitter user asked Neesham about how he would have felt had he played for England in the World Cup final, Jimmy Neesham in his reply said that he would have probably felt a ‘little better’. Jimmy Neesham was at the crease when New Zealand lost the final in a heartbreaking manner after the game resulted in a tie. The match went into the Super Over but it ended in a tie as well. England was declared World Cup 2019 winners for having hit more number of boundaries.

Also Read: UAE Wants To Host IPL; Sends Offer To BCCI Touting Its State-of-the-art Neutral Venues

Jimmy Neesham’s IPL career

Jimmy Neesham made his IPL debut in 2014 where he was playing for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). In IPL 2015, he was picked by the Kolkata Knight Riders. He never played a single match due to injury and was dropped from the squad the very next season. In the 2020 IPL auction, he was bought by Kings XI Punjab.

Also Read: Sammy Alleges Racism In IPL During SRH Stint, Says He Mistook 'Kalu' For Stallion

(IMAGE: JIMMY NEESHAM / INSTAGRAM)