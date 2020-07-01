Jacinda Ardern Opposes Detractor’s Calls To Open New Zealand’s Borders

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hit out at her detractor’s calls to reopen the borders labelling the suggestion as “dangerous” as the nation recorded 84 new cases in the past 24 hours, soaring the total count of COVID-19 infection to 7,920. While the pacific nation had been able to keep the coronavirus spread relatively low after implementing the strict lockdown measures, Ardern harshly opposed the idea to reopen the country’s borders at a national televised address live-streamed online.

At a daily press conference, Ardern lashed out at her opponents, saying, “I’ve seen today and across the past week calls for our borders to be opened to the world.” She continued, in an address to the nation, “A world where the virus is escalating not slowing and not even peaking in some countries yet, where cases exceed 10 million globally and deaths half a million, where countries are extending and returning to lockdown.” Further, she added, “All of the while, we get to enjoy weekend sport, go to restaurants and bars, our workplaces are open, and we can gather in whatever numbers we like.” Indicative that New Zealand will have to wait to take that step, Ardern referred to the example of the European Union and said she was in “talks” with neighbouring Australia.

In discussion with PM Scott Morrison

Speaking about the international travel resumption, the Labor party leader said at the conference that she was in discussion with PM Scott Morrison to offer travel agreements on a state by state basis. She added the arrangement would, however, largely depend on the lockdown measures and testing regimes of Australia. “While the EU is looking to open its doors to a handful of countries including our own, I’m reminded that New Zealanders returning from trips offshore were part of the spread of the virus in New Zealand in the first place,” Ardern said. She warned, “There is a time in the future where New Zealand will be opening borders but to suggest that time is now when the virus is getting worse is frankly dangerous.” New Zealand PM’s contradictory view with the opposition political leaders comes only fewer than 100 days ahead of New Zealand’s general election.

(Image Credit: AP)