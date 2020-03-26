Jack Ma Launches Online Platform For Doctors To Share Ideas To Combat COVID-19

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma announced the launch of an online platform for doctor and nurses from around the world to exchange ideas and lessons to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Jack took to Twitter to announce that launch and welcomed all hospitals to join Chinese hospitals on the “open platform”.

The platform, as a part of Global MediXchange for Combating COVID-19 (GMCC), has been jointly established by the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation with the support of Alibaba Cloud Intelligence and Alibaba Health. The platform will facilitate collaboration across borders and provide a proper communication channel for professional working at the frontline of coronavirus pandemic to share practical experience.

“Now, we can't beat this virus unless we share our resources, know-how and hard-earned lessons,” the online platform quoted Jack Ma.

Four Centers

GMCC is composed of Resource Sharing Center, International Medical Expert Communication Center, COVID-19 Chinese Consultation Center, and fighting COVID-19 Technology Centre. While the Resource Sharing Center shares authoritative anti-epidemic information, the International Medical Expert Communication Center is dedicated to medical staffs to exchange real-time clinical experience of the latest epidemic prevention and control.

The novel coronavirus, which was first detected in Wuhan, has caused havoc across the world with over 21,300 deaths due to the pandemic. The Alibaba Group co-founder recently pledged to donate a range of emergency supplies to 10 countries in South-East Asia and Latin America.

One world, one fight! We will donate emergency supplies - 2 million masks, 400K test kits, 104 ventilators - to 24 Latin American countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Ecuador, Dominican Republic and Peru. We will ship long-distance, and we will hurry! WE ARE ONE! — Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 22, 2020

Go Asia! We will donate emergency supplies (1.8M masks, 210K test kits, 36K protective suits, plus ventilators & thermometers) to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan & Sri Lanka. Delivering fast is not easy, but we'll get it done! — Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 21, 2020

