'Better Than Trump': Americans Thank Jack Ma For Sending Coronavirus Test Kits To US

US News

Jack Ma announced that the first shipment of masks and test kits are being shipped to the United States from Shanghai. Netizens applaud business magnate.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trump

While the deadly coronavirus continues to tighten its grip on the world, co-founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma announced on March 16 that the first shipment of masks and test kits are being shipped to the United States from Shanghai. This gesture and the post of loaded trucks have been making rounds on the internet with most Americans pointing out that the Chinese business magnate is doing “more than President”  of the US, Donald Trump. Most netizens also expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ma for doing something “more organised” than Trump whose administration has been widely criticised for “doing nothing”. 

'Fine example'

Thousands of internet users thanked Ma for standing in support with the US and said “help is on the way” while accused Trump administration of leaving the citizens “unprepared”. One of the Twitter users also applauded co-founder of Alibaba for setting a "fine example".

Read -  Coronavirus: Businesses At Varanasi Ghats Hit Hard Due To Poor Footfall

Read -  PIL Filed In Madras HC To Close Govt's TASMAC Liquor Outlets Due To Coronavirus Scare

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump urged its citizens to “take it easy” and that “it will all pass” in a bid to calm the people who are panic buying and leaving aisles at supermarkets empty. While the US President made the comments on March 16 in a news conference at White House, the internet users were not seen impressed by the comments. Not only did the netizens point out the “disappointment” of Trump administration's handling of the crisis but some of them also posted images of empty markets and declining stocks, which do not fall in synergy with Trump's assurance that he has talked to maintain the production of the goods. 

Trump said, “But you don’t have to buy so much. Take it easy. Just relax. People are going in and they’re buying more. I remember, I guess, during the conversation, Doug of Walmart said that they’re buying more than they buy at Christmas.  Relax.  We’re doing great.  It all will pass.”

Read - Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases, Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Shuts Until Further Notice

Read - Government Unwilling To Curtail Parliamentary Sessions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

First Published:
COMMENT
