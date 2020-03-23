The Debate
The Debate
COVID-19: Jack Ma To Donate 'emergency Supplies' To Several Countries, Netizens Applaud

Rest of the World News

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma praised after pledging to donate 'emergency supplies' to 10 South-East Asian and 24 Latin American countries.

Jack Ma

As coronavirus continues to spread rapidly across the globe, Chinese billionaire Jack Ma pledged to donate a range of emergency supplies to 10 countries in South-East Asia and 24 Latin American countries. The Alibaba owner took to Twitter to announce his initiative to help the countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He will also be donating the emergency supplies to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Ecuador, Dominican Republic and Peru. 

'Thank you, boss' 

Several internet users have praised Jack Ma for his generous donation. While some netizens thanked him for his generosity, several Twitter users also pointed out that India is the only South Asian country that was not included in the list. One user wrote, “Thank you, Mr. Ma. You are doing far more than our own President is doing. That shouldn't be the case, but facts are facts”. 

