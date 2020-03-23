COVID-19: Jack Ma To Donate 'emergency Supplies' To Several Countries, Netizens Applaud

As coronavirus continues to spread rapidly across the globe, Chinese billionaire Jack Ma pledged to donate a range of emergency supplies to 10 countries in South-East Asia and 24 Latin American countries. The Alibaba owner took to Twitter to announce his initiative to help the countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. He will also be donating the emergency supplies to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Ecuador, Dominican Republic and Peru.

One world, one fight! We will donate emergency supplies - 2 million masks, 400K test kits, 104 ventilators - to 24 Latin American countries including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, Ecuador, Dominican Republic and Peru. We will ship long-distance, and we will hurry! WE ARE ONE! — Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 22, 2020

Go Asia! We will donate emergency supplies (1.8M masks, 210K test kits, 36K protective suits, plus ventilators & thermometers) to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan & Sri Lanka. Delivering fast is not easy, but we'll get it done! — Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 21, 2020

'Thank you, boss'

Several internet users have praised Jack Ma for his generous donation. While some netizens thanked him for his generosity, several Twitter users also pointed out that India is the only South Asian country that was not included in the list. One user wrote, “Thank you, Mr. Ma. You are doing far more than our own President is doing. That shouldn't be the case, but facts are facts”.

History will remember you and your contribution. Thank you Jack Ma . — Kalen (@kalen59) March 22, 2020

Supplying to countries which cannot afford this. India can afford all these things even India is donating initially 10 million dollars in SAARC fund to help others Asians countries — Mohd. Sajid 🍁 (@Beingsajiddarr) March 21, 2020

India’s health system is way way better than Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and other south asian countries, its a fact! — ATIF3D (@ATIF3D) March 21, 2020

Thank you boss. You're a real definition of a Rich People. — Republik Kertanegara (@RepKertanegara) March 21, 2020

Thank you so much @JackMa for your generosity towards Pakistan during this time. 非常感谢! — Tania Aidrus (@taidrus) March 21, 2020

