Jair Bolsonaro Branded As 'killer' During His Hot Dog Trip Amid Rising Death Toll

Critics branded Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as “killer” after he ventured out on the streets for a hot dog on the day 965 COVID-19 patients lost their lives. Bolsonaro’s stance for COVID-19 response has been highly controversial as he has advocated against physical distancing measures and called for reopening of businesses.

According to local media reports, the 65-year-old Brazilian leader went out for a can on coke and a hot dog amid the rising death toll related to novel coronavirus. In the video footage shared on social media, the opponents can be heard shouting slogans and banging pots and pans in protest. Insults were hurled at Bolsonaro as one woman was heard calling him “assassino” (killer) while another dissenter screamed, “Get to work, you bum!”

Bolsonaro has been repeatedly flouting social distancing rules recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) amid the pandemic. Recently, he was spotted riding a jet-ski and enjoying a lavish lifestyle while flouting key measures. Brazilian Senator Humberto Costa shared a video on Twitter in which Bolsonaro can be seen riding a jet-ski with a pillion and none of them was even wearing a face mask.

Brazil has reported 363,211 confirmed cases of coronavirus, second-highest numbers worldwide, and 22,746 deaths related to the infection so far. The exponential rise in the number of coronavirus cases prompted the UN health agency to declare Latin America as the new epicentre of the virus outbreak.

'Biggest threat'

However, Bolsonaro continues to display a blatant disregard for sensible measures of physical distancing and lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus. A leading medical journal, The Lancet, had said in its editorial that Bolsonaro perhaps remains the biggest threat to the country’s coronavirus response.

The journal said that the Brazilian President is sowing confusion among people by openly flouting COVID-19 measures announced by state governors and city mayors. It added that the disarray at the heart of the administration due to the sacking of health minister and the resignation of Justice Minister is a “deadly distraction” in the middle of a health emergency.

(Image: AP)