Jakarta: Flood-hit Residents File Lawsuit Against Governor For Negligence

Residents of flood-hit Jakarta have reportedly filed a lawsuit against Jakarta's governor after the torrential rains triggered floods and landslides in the low lying region that killed dozens of people and left many homeless, according to a lawyer on January 13. Over 200 flood victims are demanding compensation of a total of 43 billion rupiah ($3 million) which was filed Monday in Jakarta district court. The lawsuit accuses Governor Anies Baswedan of negligence to provide the city with a proper early-warning system and effective emergency services to reduce deaths and financial losses.

READ: Jakarta: Five-storey Building Collapses Leaving Two Injured

Flash floods wreaked havoc

The legal bureau of the city did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Lawyer Alvon Kurnia Palma said that this is a lesson for the government elsewhere to be more aware of disaster management. At least 53 people died due to flash floods and landslides in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta and nearby towns. Authorities on January 11 said that the island nation suffered its heaviest rain since 1866. Data from disaster mitigation agency showed nearly 175,000 people remain displaced after their evacuation following the flash floods and landslides. Train lines remained blocked in the city while power outages in some areas were also reported.

READ: Jakarta Floods: Death Toll Rises To 53, Over 1,75,000 Displaced

Heavy rainfalls to last mid-February: Met Dept

According to the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), heavy rainfalls could last until mid-February with January 11-15 expected to receive heavy rains. The rainfall that lashed the parts of Jakarta and other districts is termed as the deadliest in years as it caused chaos in the largest city of South Asia. Many evacuees were unable to return to their homes because of mud and waterlogging in their areas. Authorities are conducting the clean-up operations with hundreds of pumps put up to reduce the water level in residential colonies and around public infrastructure.

READ: Indonesia Floods: Death Toll Rises To 43 In Jakarta, Several Missing

READ: 4 Dead, Thousands Caught In Flooding In Jakarta

