Janta Curfew: Israel Extends Its Support To India In Fight Against Coronavirus

Rest of the World News

Israel has extended its support to India for Janta Curfew being observed across the country on Sunday, March 22, to fight the novel Coronavirus outbreak.

Janta Curfew

Israel has extended its support to India for Janta Curfew being observed across the country on Sunday, March 22, to fight the novel Coronavirus outbreak. Israeli Embassy to New Delhi shared photographs of their nationals supporting India during the Janta Curfew with hashtag #JantaCurfewChallenge.

The embassy said that the Israelis in India and across the world have pledged to support Janta Curfew Challenge and stay home to stay safe in the global fight against COVID-19.

'Stay home, stay healthy'

Israeli Ambassador Maya Kadosh also took to Twitter to inform that she is working from home to take part in the Janta Curfew. She said the over 3000 Israeli nationals are present in India who are also supporting the curfew by staying at home.

