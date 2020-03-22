Janta Curfew: Israel Extends Its Support To India In Fight Against Coronavirus

Israel has extended its support to India for Janta Curfew being observed across the country on Sunday, March 22, to fight the novel Coronavirus outbreak. Israeli Embassy to New Delhi shared photographs of their nationals supporting India during the Janta Curfew with hashtag #JantaCurfewChallenge.

The embassy said that the Israelis in India and across the world have pledged to support Janta Curfew Challenge and stay home to stay safe in the global fight against COVID-19.

Israelis in India and around the 🌏 join our Indian brothers and sisters in the #JantaCurfewChallenge today, as we all pledge to #StayHomeStaySafe in the global fight against #COVID19outbreak 🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/KB4OVth25o — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) March 22, 2020

'Stay home, stay healthy'

Israeli Ambassador Maya Kadosh also took to Twitter to inform that she is working from home to take part in the Janta Curfew. She said the over 3000 Israeli nationals are present in India who are also supporting the curfew by staying at home.

With over 3000 Israelis still in India my hands are full of work- but still I work from home today and take part in #JanataCurfew . Please do the same #StayHomeStaySafe we will go through this together 🇮🇱🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BpflwIdeZ1 — Maya Kadosh (@MayaKadosh) March 22, 2020

It’s always a good time to strengthen your immune system , specially now when we all pray for our health. Here is some Gond Ke Laddu from me to you 🇮🇱❤️🇮🇳. Stay home, stay health #JantaCurfewChallenge #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/8TbuOKfx9u — Maya Kadosh (@MayaKadosh) March 21, 2020

