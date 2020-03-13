Japan Approves Bill To Give PM Shinzo Abe Emergency Powers To Tackle Coronavirus

Japanese Parliament approved a bill on March 13 to give Prime Minister Shinzo Abe emergency powers to take drastic measures in the wake of coronavirus crisis. The amended bill will now let Japan’s PM close schools and cancel large gatherings in order to contain and mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

While Abe has already requested schools to shut down and event organisers to cancel large gatherings, they are bound to comply with it. Abe can now issue orders for similar action but he has to declare a state of emergency to avail the new powers. The bill was approved in the Upper House after it was passed in the Lower House on March 12.

Japan has reported almost 1,400 coronavirus cases including around 696 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship which remained quarantined off the Japanese coast for two weeks. A total of 26 people have died till date including seven from the cruise ship.

'IOC will make the final decision'

There have been speculations around the possible cancellation of Tokyo Olympics but Japan's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto dismissed it saying the postponement or cancellation is “inconceivable”. Hashimoto told the Parliament that the athletes have been making adjustments and preparations for this once-in-four-years event and it is inconceivable to cancel or postpone it.

“It is the IOC (International Olympic Committee) who will make a final decision on the Games...we think it is important that the government gives correct information so that the IOC makes an appropriate decision,” said the minister in the Parliament.

Several countries have started taking drastic measures to combat coronavirus after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it as a pandemic. However, the WHO chief warned the idea of shifting from containment to mitigation is wrong and dangerous. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that describing it as a pandemic does not mean that countries should give up.

(With inputs from agencies)