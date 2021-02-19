Japan Calls For 'free And Open Indo-Pacific', Slams China's Coast Guard Law

Japanese foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi, on February 18, confirmed the importance of promoting the vision of a “Free & Open Indo-Pacific” together with more countries for the realization of the vision of Quad foreign ministers meeting, said the country’s minister of Foreign Affairs in a press release. The statement came as Motegi attended the third Quad ministerial meeting along with his counterparts from India, the US and Australia. Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is an informal strategic forum between four countries-India, Japan, the US and Australia.

"The four Ministers confirmed the importance of promoting the vision of a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" together with more countries for the realization of the vision. They also shared the view in further deepening engagement and cooperation with ASEAN, the Pacific Island, and European countries. In this regard, the four Ministers reaffirmed their strong support for the "ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific", which is ASEAN's proactive efforts, and ASEAN's unity and centrality as well as the ASEAN-led regional architecture. They also welcomed proactive efforts by other countries including those in Europe toward a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific,' a statement from the press release read.

During their meeting, the four leaders showed strong opposition to China’s imperious advances in the Indo- pacific region and its constant attempts at altering the status quo in the region. Furthermore, Motegi expressed serious concerns with regard to China’s new Coast Guard Law that allows the coast guards to stop foreign vessels by “any means” including artillery.

Additionally, the Japanese Foreign minister also expressed worry for the catastrophic situation in Myanmar that has arisen following a military coup on February 1. He urged Myanmar’s military junta to immediately stop using violence and release the arrested leaders. The Japanese leader also deliberated upon other issues including North Korea, climate change, COVID-19 with his counterparts, as per the ministry's release.

Australia reiterates commitment to Quad

Australia, on February 19, reiterated its commitment to deepen Quad cooperation on regional priorities ranging from response to the COVID-19 pandemic, maritime security, counter-terrorism, countering disinformation, supply chain resilience amongst other things. The statement came as the country’s minister of foreign affairs Marise Payne attended the third Quad ministerial meeting along with her counterparts from India, the US and Japan. Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is an informal strategic forum between four countries-India, Japan, the US and Australia.

