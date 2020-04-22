Japan Confirms 33 New Coronavirus Cases On Costa Atlantica Cruise Ship

At least 33 additional crew members on board the Italian vessel Costa Atlantica have tested positive to the COVID-19 as of April 21, according to international media reports. The liner had been docked at Nagasaki prefecture in Japan for repairs where now, the health authorities are appealing to the central government to tackle the cluster outbreak aboard the cruise ship.

New infections of the 56 that were tested have surged the confirmed cases to 34 on the cruise ship, of which, one crew member tested positive earlier. The health officials segregated those that were symptomatic to be quarantined at the health facilities. The asymptomatic cases are prepared to be isolated in private rooms on the ship to monitor their symptoms and stem further transmission, international media reports confirmed. At least 623 crew is reported to be on board the ship that was carrying out the fixtures on the vessel. There are, however, no passengers on board.

Governor makes an appeal

Nagasaki’s governor, Hodo Nakamura, told a news conference that the prefecture, Nagasaki city as well as the central government would tackle the outbreak in ways it could resolve the situation quickly. He further added saying, the country wasn’t equipped with the effective medical system to combat the spread, as there were “a lot of cases” onboard the vessel. Furthermore, he added, that an effective transportation system was needed to evacuate the patients and admit them to the nearest healthcare facilities and that his city could not work without the central government’s support, thereby, making an appeal to Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

Meanwhile, Japan's Hokkaido prefecture accounted for the country's highest number of coronavirus infections. Speaking to the media, Governor of Naomichi Suzuki of Hokkaido prefecture said that there was a second wave in the spread of the coronavirus infections that he was dealing with and it was indeed challenging times. According to international media reports, Costa Atlantica, operated by Costa Cruises SpA, was taken into a shipyard in Nagasaki city by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, a unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for the repair work late in February.

