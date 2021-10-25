Japan: COVID-19 Curbs In Tokyo, Other Areas Eased Despite Resurgence Worries

Despite concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, Japanese prefectures that were under an emergency regime suspended the restrictions on the operation of restaurants and bars on Monday, 25 October. According to Kyodo News, coronavirus restrictions on eateries were lifted in the Tokyo area and Osaka as the number of COVID-19 cases has been in decrease, the local authorities said. Now, Tokyo and its three neighbouring prefectures, as well as Osaka, eliminated curbs on the serving of alcohol and the operating hours that had been introduced to keep COVID-19 infections from spreading.

The latest development came after Tokyo on Sunday detected the record minimum of new cases this year. As per the news agency, the capital city reported only 19 cases, while the nationwide coronavirus cases dropped to 236 Sunday, compared to over 25,000 reported in mid-August in the fifth wave of infections. On Monday, the nation registered 1,716,938 COVID-19 cases and 18,199 related fatalities, including 8 over the past 24 hours. With over 65% of the nation’s residents having received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the government plans to roll out booster shots in December.

Restaurant owners worried about surge in infections

Now, with a decrease in infections, Tokyo on Monday issued relevant licenses for more than 85% of establishments on its territory, allowing them to operate without virus-linked curbs for the last 11 months. Around 102,000 eateries in the capital city have now been certified as having taken the necessary coronavirus measures and are no longer subject to a request to stop serving alcohol. Around 18,000 noncertified dining establishments, on the other hand, will remain under the old restrictions and must stop serving by 9pm.

Even though the officials have suspended the restrictions, it is to mention that all establishments are still required to limit the number of visitors at one table to no more than four people. Big groups of people have to show a vaccination certificate. Meanwhile, restaurant and bar operators are, however, worried whether customers will return as they used to before the coronavirus pandemic, given the concerns that the lifting of such restrictions may cause another surge of infections.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)