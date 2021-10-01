Japan: Flights Cancelled, Trains Services Suspended In Tokyo Due To Typhoon Mindulle

In Japan, Tokyo's Haneda Airport cancelled 357 flights on Friday, as Typhoon Mindulle is approaching the country. According to news agency ANI, 264 flights scheduled to depart from Haneda Airport have been cancelled from Friday early morning. In addition, 93 flights that were scheduled to land at Tokyo's Haneda Airport have also been cancelled, ANI cited the international airport's schedule. The local train services have also been affected in some parts of Tokyo as a precaution.

Flights cancelled due to Typhoon Mindulle

According to ANI, other than cancelled flights, several other flights to Tokyo's Haneda Airport have been postponed. Local train services in Chiba and other prefectures east of Tokyo were temporarily suspended on Friday, according to AP. The flights and train services have been affected due to Typhoon Mindulle.

As per the ANI report, the departure of 264 flights has been cancelled at Haneda Airport and 93 flights that were scheduled to arrive at Tokyo's Haneda Airport were also cancelled.

Typhoon Mindulle is moving along the country's Pacific coast and is predicted to graze Tokyo and Chiba prefecture on Friday evening, according to ANI. It is reported that Typhoon Mindulle is moving 150 kilometres (93 miles) towards the south of the island of Hachijo-Jima, which is about 300 kilometres from Tokyo. At the centre of the typhoon, the pressure is reportedly 945 hectopascals, and the wind speed is 45 meters per second.

According to the Associated Press, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that no damages or injuries have been reported so far. Katsunobu Kato has urged the residents of Izu to stay indoors and has advised them to avoid going near glass windows until the typhoon passes.

The meteorological agency has informed that there is the possibility of rain up to 200 millimetres on Izu Island. Moreover, the Met department has predicted rain of up to 150 millimetres in Tokyo by Saturday morning. As per the AP report, heavy rain lashed Tokyo but no injuries have been reported. The meteorological agency has warned residents in the affected areas against possible flooding and mudslides.

Inputs from AP, ANI

Image: Unsplash/RepresentativeImage