Japan Govt Approves Its Sixth Strategic Energy Plan, Seeks To Increase Renewables

The Japanese government gave a nod to its Sixth Strategic Energy Plan, which aims to achieve carbon neutrality by the end of 2050. On Friday, the Cabinet approved the Sixth Strategic Energy Plan after much deliberation by the Advisory Committee for Natural Resources and Energy. In 2019, renewable energy stood at 18% of total power generation capacity across the country that ended in March 2020. Considering the same, the Japanese government is aiming to double the ratio to 36 to 38 per cent by the end of 2030. According to Japan's energy plan that is updated every 3 years, the amount coming from thermal power sources is expected to decrease to around 35%.

"We will make maximum effort to introduce renewable energy giving it top priority as the main power source in 2050," said the Japanese Cabinet soon after launching the plan. According to the latest plan, the amount generated by nuclear power is likely to increase 20% to 22% by 2030. The power ratio stood at just 6% in fiscal 2019 because many nuclear plants remained unfunctional amid safety rules introduced after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami. Notably, this year also marks the 10th anniversary of the earthquake which occurred in Great East Japan and the accident at TEPCO’s Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station.

In view of the challenges being faced by Japan regarding its energy supply and demand structure, and the changes in the energy situation after the formulation of the Fifth Strategic Energy Plan in 2018. The cabinet approved the Sixth Strategic Energy Plan project. According to the government, the sixth energy plan has been formed with a few major objectives. The first key objective is to achieve carbon neutrality by the end of 2050 and the reduction of GHG emissions.

The second objective is to establish a stable power supply and reduce energy costs based on the major premise of ensuring safety. Through the sixth energy plan, the Japanese government is also aiming to eliminate challenges faced by the country's energy supply-demand structure. The government also plans to take remarkable steps toward addressing climate change, which is evolving as a bigger threat to the entire world.

